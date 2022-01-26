ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Republic Day celebrated at Dipa Village

January 26, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Republic Day celebrated at Dipa Village
ADVERTISEMENT

DIPA Village- As India celebrates 75th years of independence and the campaign of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is at large in the country; in a historic moved the Advisor to Chief Minister Tai Tagak unfurled the Indian Flag at Dipa village. The ceremony took place at the campus Government secondary school, Dipa  which is a historic place where the tri-colour flag was hoisted for the first time in the land of Arunachal Pradesh in 1947.

The Chief guest applauded the sacrificed of the indigenous freedom fighters of the land Moje Riba and Moji Riba and urged every citizen of the State to uphold their spirit. These fighters are the living example of our own people who strongly stood up against the colonel rule in our land.

The Chief guest who is also the member of the State Core committee of unsung heroes spoke at length about the Tai Khamti revolt of 1839, Abor-Anglo wars and the Wancho-British war of 1875 and other incidents against the British government by the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He stated that such unsung heroes protected our land, water and our culture it is need of the hour that we give due recognition to our Sung heroes like Moje Riba, Moji Riba and unsung heroes who have been forgotten for decades. The Core Committee headed by Hon’ble Dy. Chief Chowna Mein is making earnest effort to give due recognition to all our heroes of our land. Nepha Wangsa who have been doing research on the unsung heroes also attended the Republic day celebration.

Related Articles

The Chief Guest also laid foundation for the Karmi Abotani Vidya Niketan school at Likabali along with Deputy Commissioner and host of other dignitaries.

Tags
January 26, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Self Styled Captain of ENNG apprehended from Longding

Arunachal: Self Styled Captain of ENNG apprehended from Longding

January 20, 2022
Sanjay Dutt kick starts 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh campaign

Sanjay Dutt kick starts 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh campaign

January 20, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh cabinet decides to confer Arunachal Ratna to former Lt Governor Raja

Arunachal Pradesh cabinet decides to confer Arunachal Ratna to former Lt Governor Raja

January 20, 2022
Missing Arunachal Boy Found by Chinese PLA

Arunachal Boy abducted by PLA, Chinese Army

January 20, 2022
Arunachal: Governor participates in the State’s Golden Jubilee foundation day

Arunachal: Governor participates in the State’s Golden Jubilee foundation day

January 20, 2022
Arunachal: CM Launches ‘Master Plan’ for Tana Agyang Pulyang View Point at Ziro

Arunachal: CM Launches ‘Master Plan’ for Tana Agyang Pulyang View Point at Ziro

January 19, 2022
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke dwar camp held at Dutongkhar in Tawang

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke dwar held at Dutongkhar in Tawang

January 19, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC Members and officers calls on the Governor

Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC Members and officers calls on the Governor

January 19, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh tableau selected for Republic Day parade

Arunachal Pradesh tableau selected for Republic Day parade

January 19, 2022
Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister interact with Japanese Ambassador

Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister interact with Japanese Ambassador

January 18, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button