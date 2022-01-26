Arunachal: Republic Day celebrated at Dipa Village

ADVERTISEMENT

DIPA Village- As India celebrates 75th years of independence and the campaign of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is at large in the country; in a historic moved the Advisor to Chief Minister Tai Tagak unfurled the Indian Flag at Dipa village. The ceremony took place at the campus Government secondary school, Dipa which is a historic place where the tri-colour flag was hoisted for the first time in the land of Arunachal Pradesh in 1947.

The Chief guest applauded the sacrificed of the indigenous freedom fighters of the land Moje Riba and Moji Riba and urged every citizen of the State to uphold their spirit. These fighters are the living example of our own people who strongly stood up against the colonel rule in our land.

The Chief guest who is also the member of the State Core committee of unsung heroes spoke at length about the Tai Khamti revolt of 1839, Abor-Anglo wars and the Wancho-British war of 1875 and other incidents against the British government by the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He stated that such unsung heroes protected our land, water and our culture it is need of the hour that we give due recognition to our Sung heroes like Moje Riba, Moji Riba and unsung heroes who have been forgotten for decades. The Core Committee headed by Hon’ble Dy. Chief Chowna Mein is making earnest effort to give due recognition to all our heroes of our land. Nepha Wangsa who have been doing research on the unsung heroes also attended the Republic day celebration.

The Chief Guest also laid foundation for the Karmi Abotani Vidya Niketan school at Likabali along with Deputy Commissioner and host of other dignitaries.