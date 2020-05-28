Arunachal reports one more Covid-19 positive case, Total rises to 3

Itanagar- One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh. Now the number of Active positive cases in Arunachal Pradesh stand at 2, informed Chief Minister Pema Khandu through his twitter handle. The person is said to be asymptomatic and was detected on Wednesday evening.

#COVID19Update : One more positive case (asymptomatic) has been detected yesterday night. Patient is already shifted from quarantine facility to Covid care centre. His condition is normal. Now total active positive case stands at 2. — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 28, 2020

Earlier on 24 May, a student who has returned back to Arunachal from Delhi by Bus had tested covid 19 Positive. In Delhi, he was staying in West Patel Nagar, preparing for UPSC Civil services examination. He came to Arunachal in a bus with 33 persons.