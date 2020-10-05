Arunachal reports one more Covid-19 death, 235 fresh cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Monday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 19, and 235 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 10783, said a report of health department.

ONE MORE COVID-DEATH A 55 year ( APST ) patient hailing from Yingkiong , Upper Siang district, died today at 5.00 AM. patient was admitted for treatment in BPGH-Pasighat on 18th Sept 2020. Patient diagnosis Diabetic Nephropathy & Post Rental Transplant with positive for COVID-19 on 19th Sept 2020. on the same day patient referred to TRIHMS , Naharlagun and they got admitted in DCH-Chimpu, patient died due to Uremic Encephalopathy & Postal Renal Transplant . The body was disposed and cremated as per COVID-19 protocol.

Sixty nine of the 235 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 42 from West Siang, 30 from Lohit, 20 from Changlang, 10 from East Siang, 9 from Tirap, 8 each from Lower Siang and Tawang, 5 each from Upper Subansiri, Longding and Lower Subansiri, 4 each from Anjaw, Papumpare, 3 each from Siang and Kurung Kumey , 2 each from West Kameng, Pakke Kessang and East Kameng, 1 each from Lower Dibang Valley, Leparada, Kra Daadi and Namsai.

Thirty six out of 235 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 199 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 198 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 4021 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (862 ) and Papum Pare ( 713 ).

Of the 10783 cases, 1756 are active while 2989 people have recovered and 19 patients have died, and 253218 persons have been tested so far.