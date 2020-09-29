Arunachal reports one more Covid-19 death, 221 fresh cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 16, and 221 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 9553, said a report of health department.

Among 221 fresh cases, 43 cases are Symptomatic and rest 178 fresh cases are Asymptomatic, said the report.

Of the total cases, 2794 are active cases and the patients are under treatment. A total of 6743 people have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

ONE MORE COVID-19 DEATH ‘53’years old (Non-APST) CRF patient for dialysis from Nirjuli was seen at casualty department. The patient after being tested positive for COVID-19 was being prepared fro shifting to DCH Chimpu. In the meanwhile, the patient expired at 10.50 AM today.

Itanagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases today at 96, followed by 20 in Upper Subansiri, 19 in West Siang, 13 in Lower Siang, 12 each in Changlang and East Siang, 10 each in Papumpare and Tirap, 6 in Namsai, 5 each in Tawang and Kurung Kumey, 4 in Lower Subansiri, 2 each in Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, and Siang , 1 each in Longding, Pakke Kessang and Leparada

Itanagar has also recorded the highest number of deaths so far at 6, followed by 3 in West Kameng, 2 in Changlang and 1 each in Papumpare, East Siang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, and Tawang.