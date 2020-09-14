Arunachal reports one more Covid-19 death, 176 fresh cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Monday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 11, and 176 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 6297, said a report of health department.

ONE MORE COVID-DEATH A 50-years-old male (Non-APST) had died on 11th Sept. 2020 at Tezpur Medical College, Hospital, Assam due to Septicemia with ARDS and Encephalopathy. He was tested positive for COVID-19 on 3rd Sept. at TMC, Assam, had gone for home isolation and was admitted on 6th Sept. in the said hospital when his condition worsened. He was working as Health Asst. at PHC Hollongi, Arunachal Pradesh and was actively engaged in COVID-19 duties since month of March to 5th Aug. 2020 at check-gate, Hollongi sincerely.

Eighty three of the 176 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 20 from Changlang, 10 each from East Siang and West Kameng, 9 from Lower Subansiri, 7 from Papumpare, 6 each from West Siang and Lower Siang, 5 each from Lower Valley, and Tawang, 3 from Longding, 2 each from Pakke Kessang, Tirap, Leparada, and Upper Siang, 1 each from Siang, Upper Subansiri, Lohit and East Kameng.

Twelve out of 176 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 164 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 156 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1950 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (613 ) West Kameng ( 434 ).

Of the 6297 cases, 1756 are active while 4531 people have recovered and 11 patients have died, and 208164 samples have been tested so far.