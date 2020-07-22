Arunachal reports highest single-day spike of 91 Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 22th July 2020, with 91 more people testing positive for the infection, a health department report said.

The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 949. The state registered its previous highest single-day spike on July 20 when 90 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Thirty one of the 91 fresh cases were reported in the Itanagar Capital Complex where a lockdown is going on, while 15 in East Siang, 3 in Longding, 3 in Lower Dibang Valley, 1 in Lower Siang, 7 in Namsai, 3 in Papumpare, 13 , Tirap, 2 in Upper Siang, 10 in West Siang, 2 in West Kameng, and first time 1 in Kamle district.

All barring 6 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, Dr Jampa said.

Today 11 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 378 cases, the highest in the state, followed by the East Siang ( 39 ), Namsai (38), districts of Changlang (33), Papumpare ( 26 ) .

Of the 949 cases, 632 are active while 314 people have recovered and three patients have died, Dr Jampa said, adding 44,986 samples have been tested so far.

Arunachal Pradesh had remained virus-free till May 23. It witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases after residents started returning from other parts of the country.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows