Arunachal reports highest single-day spike of 90 Covid-19 cases

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 19th July 2020, with 90 more people testing positive for the infection, a health department report said.

The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 740. The state registered its previous highest single-day spike on July 15 when 75 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Fifty six of the 90 fresh cases were reported in the Itanagar Capital Complex where a lockdown is imposed, while 14 were registered in papumpare district, 7 in Upper Siang, 5 in Namsai, 3 each from West and East Siang , and 1 each from Leparada and Lower Dibang Valley districts, State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said.

All barring 6 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, Dr Jampa said.

Today Eight more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 272 cases, the highest in the state, followed by the districts of Changlang (33), Namsai (30), East Siang ( 24 ) Papumpare ( 22 ) .

Of the 740 cases, 455 are active while 282 people have recovered and three patients have died, Dr Jampa said, adding 39,288 samples have been tested so far.

Arunachal Pradesh had remained virus-free till May 23. It witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases after residents started returning from other parts of the country.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows