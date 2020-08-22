Arunachal: reports 97 fesh Covid-19 case, Complete lockdown in Nafra

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday reported 97 fresh COVID-19 cases including 35 security forces, taking the state’s virus count stand at 3223, a health department report said.

Twenty four of the 97 fresh cases were reported from Tawang, 24 from Upper Subansiri, 22 from Itanagar Capital Complex, 16 from West Kameng, 4 from East Kameng, 2 from East Siang , 1 each from Lohit, Namsai, Kamle, West Siang and Lower Siang.

All barring 7 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 103 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1025 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 377 ) West Kameng ( 267 ).

Of the 3223 cases, 990 are active while 2228 people have recovered and 5 patients have died, and 141655 samples have been tested so far.

In Itanagar

Twenty two person has been tested Covid 19 positive from the entire capital complex out of 397 persons tested In various ten testing centre. Informed Capital DMO Dr. Mandip Perme.

DMO said that today RAT antigen test were conducted with 328 person, 41 person tested through RT PCR while 28 person goes tested with Truenate and ten person was tested positive.

Six person were tested positive at TRIHMS, 4 persons are reported from paid quarantine testing center, 2 persons tested at Banderdewa chekgate. 1 reported from Kra daadi district check gate. 1 reported from SQF, lekhi, 2 reported from RK Mission Hospital while rest are returnees from Assam and Utter Pradesh. Till date 1025 has been tested positive 896 has been discharged on being cured while 128 active cases are there.

Till date 49035 has been tested so far tested through RT PCR, RAT antigen and Truenate. DMO added.

In West Kameng

Three days complete lockdown declared in Nafra subdivision of West Kameng district after detection of COVID-19 positive cases duringRapid Antigen Test.

According to a circular issued by Kesang Ngurup Damong, ADC, to prevent the further spread of COVIO-19, Nafra subdivision contained for three days from 5 pm on 21 August to 5pm on 24 August, for contact and tracing of primary contacts.