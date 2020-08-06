Arunachal reports 93 fesh cases of Covid-19 including 68 security forces

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 93 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 6th Aug 2020 includingn 68 security forces, have taken the state’s virus count to 1948, a health department report said.

Fifty five of the 93 fresh cases were reported in Namsai district while 10 in Lohit, 8 in East Kameng, 6 each in Tawang, & in Itanagar Capital Complex, 2 each in Changlang & Lower Siang and 1 each in West Kameng, Tirap, Papumpare and West Siang.

All barring 7 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres.

Today 38 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 835 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 269 ), Namsai ( 160 ) and East Siang (114)

Of the 1948 cases, 700 are active while 1248 people have recovered and three patients have died.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.