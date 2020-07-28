Arunachal reports 91 fresh Covid- 19 cases from 12 districts of the state

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported 91 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 from 12 districts of the state on Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 including 28 cases from Itanagar Capital Complex, said a report issued by health department. The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 1330.

Today is the second time when the state reported 91 positive cases for Covid-19. Earlier on July 23, also 91 COVID-19 cases were reported which was highest single day spike.

Twenty eight out of 91 positive cases detected in Itanagar Capital Complex, 18 in Changlang, 10 in East Kameng, 3 in East Siang, 4 in Lohit, 2 in Lower Dibang Valley, 1 each from Tawang, Leparada and Lower Siang, 2 in Namsai, 8 in Tirap, 6 in Upper Siang, 5 in West Kameng, and 2 in West Siang.

All barring new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, Dr Jampa said.

Today 43 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 353 cases, the highest in the state, followed by the Papumpare ( 54 ), Changlang (51), Namsai (38).

Of the 1330 cases, 710 are active while 617 people have recovered and three patients have died, Dr L, Jampa said, adding 68,034 samples have been tested so far.

Arunachal Pradesh had remained virus-free till May 23. It witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases after residents started returning from other parts of the country.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.