Arunachal reports 83 fresh Covid-19 cases including14 Security personnels and 10 truck drivers

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported 83 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 1st Aug 2020, including 10 truck drivers and 14 security personnel. The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 1673, a health department report said.

Thirty eight of the 83 fresh cases were reported in the Itanagar Capital Complex where a lockdown is going on till 3rd August, while 1 from Changlang, 10 from East Siang, 1 in Longding, 4 in Lower Siang, 3 in Lower Subansiri, 2 in Namsai. 2 in Shi Yomi, 8 in Tirap, 4 in Upper Siang, 7 in West Kameng and 3 in Tawang .

All barring 4 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, Dr Jampa said.

Today 51 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 802 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 236 ), Namsai ( 89 ) and East Siang (81).

Of the 1673 cases, 701 are active while 969 people have recovered and three patients have died and 86288 samples have been tested so far.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.