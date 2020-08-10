Arunachal reports 76 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally stand at 2231

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 76 fresh cases of Coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) including 36 security personnel on Monday, 10th August, 2020. The state’s Covid-19 tally now stand at 2231, the latest government bulletin said.

While 110 more coronavirus patients got cured and discharged from hospitals in the state and They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, the bulletin said.

Official bulletin meanwhile, said the Eleven out of 23 cases are from East Kameng, while 15 in Itanagar Capital Complex, 6 each in East Siang and Changlang, 5 in Upper Subansiri, 4 each in Leparada and Namsai, 3 in Lower Dibang Valley, 2 each in Tawang, Lower Siang, East Kameng and Lohit, 1 each in Pappum pare and Lower Subansiri.

All barring 9 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 873 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 288 ), Namsai ( 171 ) and East Siang (149)

Of the 2231 cases, 636 are active while 1592 people have recovered and discharged from the hospitals and three patients have died.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.