Arunachal reports 68 fresh cases of Covid-19 including 36 Security personnel

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 68 fresh cases of Coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) including 36 security personnel from 11 different districts of the state on Saturday, 08th August, 2020. The state’s Covid-19 tally now stand at 2117, the latest government bulletin said.

While 104 more coronavirus patients got cured and discharged from hospitals in the state and They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, the bulletin said.

Official bulletin meanwhile, said the Twenty out of 68 cases are from East Kameng, while 12 in West Siang, 9 in Itanagar Capital Complex, 5 each in Tirap and Lower Siang, 4 each in West Kameng and Namsai, 3 each in Tawang and East Siang, 2 in Papumpare and 1 in Changlang district.

All barring 5 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 855 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 282 ), Namsai ( 165 ) and East Siang (138)

Of the 2117 cases, 684 are active while 1430 people have recovered and discharged from the hospitals and three patients have died.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.