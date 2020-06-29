Arunachal reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 187

Itanagar- Today Five ( 5 ) New COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, and Changlang taking the total tally to 187, as on 29th June 2020, disclosed health authorities.

Among these five fresh positive cases, 2 are from Itanagar Capital Complex , detected from the Covid Care Centre, Lekhi, while 3 are from Changlang have returned from Tamil Nadu (2) and Uttar Pradesh (1).

Today ‘1’ positive case were released from Itanagar Capital Complex as the test results were negative for two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Meanwhile, As on today ( 29 June, 2020 ) active cases are 125, 61 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on 29/06/2020 at 10:00 pm