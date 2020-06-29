ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 187

Today ‘1’ positive case were released from Itanagar Capital Complex

June 29, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 187

Itanagar-   Today Five ( 5 ) New COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, and Changlang taking the total tally to 187, as on 29th June 2020, disclosed health authorities.

Among these five fresh positive cases, 2 are from Itanagar Capital Complex , detected from the Covid Care Centre, Lekhi, while 3 are from  Changlang  have returned from Tamil Nadu (2) and Uttar Pradesh (1).

Today ‘1’ positive case were released from Itanagar Capital Complex as the test results were negative for two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Meanwhile, As on today ( 29 June, 2020 )  active cases are 125,  61 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on 29/06/2020 at 10:00 pm

Districts Active Covid + Discharged Death
Capital Complex 40 8 x
Changlang 54 27 x
East Siang x 10 x
Leparada 1 x x
Lohit 1 3 x
Longding 3 1 x
Lower Dibang Valley 1 2 x
Lower Siang 1 X x
Namsai 8 3 x
Pakke Kessang X 1 x
Tawang 1 X x
Tirap 2 1 x
Upper Siang x 1 x
West Kameng 12 3 1
West Siang 1 1 x
Total 125 61 01
Nos of Total cases in Arunachal Pradesh –  187  

 

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close