Arunachal reports 43 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 43 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 2701, said a health department bulletin.

Among the people who tested positive for the disease on Sunday, 10 each from West Siang and Itanagar Capital Complex, 5 from Lower Dibang Valley, 4 from Changlang 3 each from Tawang, Upper Subansiri, and East Siang, 2 from Leparada, 1 each from Siang, Papumpare and East Kameng.

Of the total 2701 cases in Arunachal Pradesh , 5 people have died, 888 are active cases. 37 more patient were released after they tested Negative, taking the total number of patients discharged on Sunday to 1808.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.