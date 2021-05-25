Arunachal reports 4 more COVID deaths, 480 fresh cases

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh reported 4 more death due to COVID-19 on Monday ( 24nd May , 2021 ) , which pushed the death toll in the state to 102, and 480 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 24573, said a report of health department.

Three deaths are-

A 44-years-old male from Sunpura , Lohit district expired on 24th May , 2021 at DCH Pasighat. He was tested positive for COVID 19 on 17th May and expired due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

A 50-years-old female referred from GH–Khonsa expired on 23rd May at AMCH-Dibrugarh, Assam. She was suffering from Hypertension and Diabetes and tested COVID19 positive on 18th May 2021. She expired due to Cardio Respiratory Failure

A 98-years-old male from Mob-II, Itanagar, who was suffering from COVID Pneumonia and post TB Lung Fibrosis and CVA , who was admitted on 18th May, and expired on 24th May 2021 at DCH Chimpu.

A 52-years-male, resident of ITBP Camp, Kimin , Papumpare district , who was suffering from COVID Pneumonia and was admitted on 20 May, expired at DCH Chimpu on 24th May 2021.

480 new positive cases

Two hundred thirty one out of 480, fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 249 new patients are Asymptomatic. the report said.

Among 480 new cases, 93 cases are reported from Changlang followed by 68 From Tirap and 67 from Capital Complex . Rest number of cases reported from different districts are as follows.