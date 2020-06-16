Arunachal reports 4 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 99

Itanagar- Today, Four ( 4 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Facility Quarantines in Changlang, and Itanagar Capital Complex. taking the total cases in Arunachal Pradesh to 99, with 92 active cases and 7 recovered.

Among four fresh COVID-19 Positive cases, Three from Changlang, and one from Itanagar Capital Complex.

The Changlang cases have returned from Delhi and the case from Itanagar capital complex is a returned from Kolkata, West Bengal. informed the Covid-bulletin issued by health department.

All the cases have been detected from Facilities Quarantine and all are asymptomatic, as mentioned in the bulletin.

Meanwhile As on date, Arunachal Pradesh is still in Green Zone, as all of the cases have been detected in facilities quarantine.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh.