Arunachal

Arunachal reports 4 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 95

Among four fresh COVID-19 Positive cases, two from Changlang, and one  each from West Kameng  and Tirap.

June 15, 2020
Itanagar-   Today, Four ( 4 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Facility Quarantines in Changlang, West Kameng, and Tirap, taking the total cases in Arunachal Pradesh to 95, with 88 active cases and 7 recovered.

The 1 case of West Kameng is military personnel who is returned from Samastipur, Bihar. The Changlang cases have returned from Noida, U.P and the case from Longding is a returned from Tinsukia, informed the Covid-bulletin issued by health department.

All the cases have been detected from Facilities Quarantine  and all are asymptomatic. All of them shifted to Covid Care Centre, as mentioned in the bulletin.

Meanwhile As on date, Arunachal Pradesh is still in Green Zone, as all of the cases have been detected in facilities quarantine.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh.

Districts Active Covid + Discharged
Capital Complex 8 2
Changlang 57 X
East Siang 9 X
Lohit 2 1
Longding 1 x
Lower Dibang Valley 2 X
Namsai 1 2
Tawang 1 X
Tirap 2 X
Upper Siang x 1
West Siang 1 X
Pakke Kessang X 1
West Kameng 4 x
Total 88 7
Nos of Total cases in Arunachal Pradesh –  95

