Arunachal reports 4 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 95

Itanagar- Today, Four ( 4 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Facility Quarantines in Changlang, West Kameng, and Tirap, taking the total cases in Arunachal Pradesh to 95, with 88 active cases and 7 recovered.

Among four fresh COVID-19 Positive cases, two from Changlang, and one each from West Kameng and Tirap.

The 1 case of West Kameng is military personnel who is returned from Samastipur, Bihar. The Changlang cases have returned from Noida, U.P and the case from Longding is a returned from Tinsukia, informed the Covid-bulletin issued by health department.

All the cases have been detected from Facilities Quarantine and all are asymptomatic. All of them shifted to Covid Care Centre, as mentioned in the bulletin.

Meanwhile As on date, Arunachal Pradesh is still in Green Zone, as all of the cases have been detected in facilities quarantine.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh.