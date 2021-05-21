Arunachal reports 360 new COVID-19 cases

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported 360 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 23,159, a Health Department official said.

The toll in the state remained at 89 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 89, followed by Changlang (60), Tawang (40), Lower Subansiri (31) and Lower Dibang Valley (19), the official said.

Of the new cases, 309 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 27 through RT-PCR and 24 through the TrueNat method, Jampa said.

In all, 177 of the new patients have symptoms.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,731 active cases.

Total 214 people were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 20,339.

The new cases were detected after testing 4,602 samples on Thursday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 3,24,101 people have been inoculated so far in the state.