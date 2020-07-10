ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal reports 33 fresh COVID-19 cases including 28 from Itanagar

Among these 33 new cases, 28 case are found in Itanagar Capitak Complex, 3 cases are from  Changlang , and 2 cases reported in Namsai.

July 11, 2020
Itanagar-   Arunachal Pradesh reported thirty three  (33)  fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, 10 July, taking the infection tally to 335.  Among these 33 new cases, 28 case are found in Itanagar Capitak Complex, 3 cases are from  Changlang , and 2 cases reported in Namsai.

In Itanagar Capital Complex, 

  • total 83 persons were tested by RDT-Antigen for COVID-19 from an apartment complex in E-sector out of which 14 were detected to be positive and 69 were negative. The
  • same ‘14’ positives also tested positive for COVID-19 by RT-PCR.
  • Out of the 14 positives, 8 had mild symptoms.
  • All of them have been shifted to Covid Care Centre
  • In addition to that ‘10’ more tested positive and they are also primary contacts of the first positive case of E-sector detected earlier.
  • In the F-sector, 7 persons have been tested and all reported negative.
  • ‘1’ case of Itanagar Capital Complex is a 2 year old child, nephew of the positive case detected from E-Sector, Naharlagun.
  • Three cases detected are health care workers TRIHMS(2) & DHS(1)

Positive cases of Namsai are returnees from Gujarat & West Bengal,  while two positive cases of Changlang are returnees from Karnataka and detected from Quarantine Facility , and remaining 1 positive case is a frontline worker detected from FQ-Miao, Changlang.

Meanwhile as on  10 July 2020, total positive cases stand at 335,  nos of active cases are 213,  nos of recoveries are 120 and 2 persons dies due to choronavirus.

