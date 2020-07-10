Arunachal reports 33 fresh COVID-19 cases including 28 from Itanagar

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported thirty three (33) fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, 10 July, taking the infection tally to 335. Among these 33 new cases, 28 case are found in Itanagar Capitak Complex, 3 cases are from Changlang , and 2 cases reported in Namsai.

In Itanagar Capital Complex,

total 83 persons were tested by RDT-Antigen for COVID-19 from an apartment complex in E-sector out of which 14 were detected to be positive and 69 were negative. The

same ‘14’ positives also tested positive for COVID-19 by RT-PCR.

Out of the 14 positives, 8 had mild symptoms.

All of them have been shifted to Covid Care Centre

In addition to that ‘10’ more tested positive and they are also primary contacts of the first positive case of E-sector detected earlier.

In the F-sector, 7 persons have been tested and all reported negative.

‘1’ case of Itanagar Capital Complex is a 2 year old child, nephew of the positive case detected from E-Sector, Naharlagun.

Three cases detected are health care workers TRIHMS(2) & DHS(1)

Positive cases of Namsai are returnees from Gujarat & West Bengal, while two positive cases of Changlang are returnees from Karnataka and detected from Quarantine Facility , and remaining 1 positive case is a frontline worker detected from FQ-Miao, Changlang.

Meanwhile as on 10 July 2020, total positive cases stand at 335, nos of active cases are 213, nos of recoveries are 120 and 2 persons dies due to choronavirus.