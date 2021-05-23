Arunachal reports 3 more Covid deaths, 226 fresh cases

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh reported 3 more death due to COVID-19 on Sunday ( 23nd May , 2021 ) , which pushed the death toll in the state to 98, and 226 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 24093, said a report of health department.

Three deaths are-

A 58-years old male from Air colony, Tawang district expired on 22nd May, 2021 at DCHC Tawang. Patient was tested COVID-19 positive on 17th May. He expired due COVID Pneumonia.

A 60-years old female from A-Sector Naharlagun expired on 23rd May, 2021 at DCH Chimpu. She was suffering from Hypertension and post operative Oral Tumor and tested positive for COVID19. She expired due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

A 60-years old Male from Aalo, West Siang district expired on 23rd May 2021 at DCH Chimpu. He was suffering from Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease and Aortic Valve Replacement with Covid Pneumonia infections. He expired due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

226 new positive cases

Eighty nine out of 226, fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 137 new patients are Asymptomatic. the report said.

Among 226 new cases, 58 cases are reported from Changlang followed by 41 from Capital Complex . Rest number of cases reported from different districts are as follows.