Arunachal: reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 314 fresh cases

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh reported 3 more death due to COVID-19 on Saturday ( 22nd May , 2021 ) , which pushed the death toll in the state to 95, and 314 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 23867, said a report of health department.

Three deaths are-

A 40-years old male from Gas Agency Colony, Tawang district expired on 21st May, 2021 at DCHC Tawang. He was suffering from Chronic Alcoholic Liver Disease and test positive for COVID-19 on 18th May. He expired due to COVID Pneumonia.

A 74-years-old male from Wakro, Lohit district expired on 22/05/2021 ar DCHC Tezu. Patient was tested covid-19 positive on 15/05/2021. He expired due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

A 35-years-old male referred from DH Likabali , Lower Siang dist, expired on 22/05/2021. He was suffering from Thrombocytopenia and test positive for COVID on 8th May. He expired due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome .

314 new positive cases

One hundred forty one only out of 314, fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 173 new patients are Asymptomatic. the report said.

Among 314 new cases, 55 cases are reported from ICR followed by 41 from Tawang. Rest number of cases reported from different districts are as follows.