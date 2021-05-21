Arunachal: reports 3 more COVID-19 death, 394 fresh cases

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh reported 3 more death due to COVID-19 on Friday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 92, and 394 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 23553, said a report of health department.

Three deaths are-

A 50-years-old male from Gunanagar, Chowkham, Namsai district expired on 17th May at his residence . He was suffering from Hypertension and detected COVID-19 positive through RAT at Flu clinic , Chowkham CHC on 14th May. He was expired due to Cardio Arrest .

A 43-years-old female , from Wakro , Lohit district expired on 21st May 2021 at DCH Pasighat. She was suffering from Hypertension , Asthama , and detected COVID-19 positive through RAT tested at Digaru Check Gate on 14th May. He was expired due to COVID Pneumonia. The patient administered 1st dose of vaccine on 19th April.

A 60-years-old male from New Dupke, from Changlang expired on 21st May at DCHC Jairampur. Patient was tested COVID-19 positive through RAT at Flu Clinic , Jairampur CHC on 21st May 2021. he expired due to Cardio Respiratory

394 New Cases

One hundred Seventy Six only out of 394, fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 218 new patients are Asymptomatic. the report said.

Among 394 new cases, 84 cases are reported from ICR followed by 49 from Namsai. Rest number of cases reported from different districts are as follows.