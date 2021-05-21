Arunachal

Arunachal: reports 3 more COVID-19 death, 394 fresh cases

One hundred Seventy Six only  out of 394, fresh cases are Symptomatic  and rest 218 new patients are Asymptomatic. the report said.

May 22, 2021
ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Pradesh reported 3 more death due to COVID-19 on Friday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 92, and 394 fresh COVID-19 cases which  taken the state’s virus count to 23553, said a report of health department.

Three deaths are-

  • A 50-years-old male from Gunanagar, Chowkham, Namsai district  expired on 17th May  at his residence . He was suffering from Hypertension  and detected COVID-19 positive through RAT at Flu clinic , Chowkham CHC on 14th May. He was expired due to Cardio Arrest .
  • A 43-years-old female , from Wakro , Lohit district expired on 21st May 2021 at DCH Pasighat. She was suffering from Hypertension , Asthama , and detected  COVID-19 positive  through RAT tested at Digaru  Check Gate  on 14th May. He was expired  due to COVID Pneumonia. The patient administered  1st dose of vaccine on 19th April.
  • A 60-years-old male from New Dupke, from Changlang expired on 21st May at DCHC Jairampur. Patient  was  tested  COVID-19  positive through RAT at Flu Clinic , Jairampur CHC on 21st May 2021.  he expired due to Cardio Respiratory

394 New Cases

Among 394 new cases, 84 cases are reported  from ICR followed by 49  from Namsai. Rest number of cases reported from different districts are as follows.

