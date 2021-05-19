Arunachal: reports 3 more COVID-19 death, 356 fresh cases

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh reported 3 more due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 77, and 356 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 22462, said a report of health department.

Three deaths are-

A 71-years-old female from Anini, Dibang Valley expired on 17th May, 2021 at DCHC – Anini. She was suffering from Diabetes Mellitus detected COVID-19 positive through RAT. she expired due to Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

A 50-years-old female from Village Eraloni , Lekang, Namsai district expired on 17th May 2021 at Aditya hospital Dibrugarh, Assam. He was suffering from Hypertension and Covid-19. She expired due to acute Respitaro distress syndrome.

A 40-years-old male , resident of Ganga Market, Itanagar, who was suffering from COVID- Pneumonia and Diabetes expired on 18th May 2021 at early morning at DCH- Chimpu

356 New Cases

Two hundred sixteen out of 356 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 140 new patients are Asymptomatic. the report said.

Among 356 new cases, 58 cases are report from ICR followed by 50 from Namsai. Rest number of cases reported from different districts are as follows.