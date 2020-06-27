Arunachal reports 3 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 177

Itanagar- Today, three ( 3 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from West Kameng district. taking the total tally to 177, as on 27th June 2020, disclosed health authorities.

These 3 positive cases of West Kameng are military personnel who have returned from Uttar Pradesh (2), and Andhra Pradesh (1).

All the cases have been detected from Facility Quarantine and all are asymptomatic, and shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Today seven ( 5 ) positive cases from (Changlang District- 4, and Namsai-1 ) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Meanwhile, As on today ( 27 June, 2020 ) active cases are 122, 54 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on 27/06/2020 at 10:00 pm