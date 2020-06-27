ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal reports 3 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 177

Today  seven ( 5 ) positive cases from (Changlang District- 4, and Namsai-1 ) have been released

June 27, 2020
Itanagar-   Today, three ( 3 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from West Kameng district. taking the total tally to 177, as on 27th June 2020, disclosed health authorities.

These  3 positive cases of West Kameng are military personnel who have returned from Uttar Pradesh (2), and Andhra Pradesh (1).

All the cases have been detected from Facility Quarantine  and all are asymptomatic,  and shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Today  seven ( 5 ) positive cases from (Changlang District- 4, and Namsai-1 ) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Meanwhile, As on today ( 27 June, 2020 )  active cases are 122,  54 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on 27/06/2020 at 10:00 pm 

Districts Active Covid + Discharged Death
Capital Complex 35 8 x
Changlang 52 25 x
East Siang 5 5 x
Leparada 1 x x
Lohit 1 3 x
Longding 3 1 x
Lower Dibang Valley 1 2 x
Lower Siang 1 X x
Namsai 7 3 x
Pakke Kessang X 1 x
Tawang 1 X x
Tirap 2 1 x
Upper Siang x 1 x
West Kameng 12 3 1
West Siang 1 1 x
Total 122 54 01
Nos of Total cases in Arunachal Pradesh –  177  

