Arunachal reports 29 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 491
Among these 29 fresh cases, 28 cases are Asymptomatic and only 1 case is Symptomatic .
Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported 29 fresh Covid 19 cases on Wednesday, 15 July, taking the State’s tally of coronavirus patients to 491, a health department report said.
Among these 29 fresh cases, 12 are from Itanagar Capital Complex, 14 are from Namsai, 2 from Leparada and 1 from Lower Siang districts.
