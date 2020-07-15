ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal reports 29 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 491

Among these 29 fresh cases, 28 cases are Asymptomatic  and only 1 case is Symptomatic .

July 16, 2020
Itanagar-   Arunachal Pradesh reported 29 fresh Covid 19 cases on Wednesday, 15 July, taking the State’s tally of coronavirus patients to 491, a health department report said.

Among these 29 fresh cases, 12 are from Itanagar Capital Complex, 14 are from Namsai, 2 from Leparada and 1 from Lower Siang districts.

The data shared by the health department  with the media is as follows

