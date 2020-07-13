Arunachal reports 27 fresh COVID-19 cases including 10 ITBP personnel
Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported twenty seven (27 ) fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, 13 July, including 10 ITBP personnel, taking the infection tally to 387, on the same time death toll also rises to 3 after a COVID-19 patient died at TRIHMS.
Among these 27 new cases, 22 cases are found in Itanagar Capital Complex, 1 case from Changlang, 2 cases from Namsai and first time 2 cases detected from East Kameng.
Among 22 Positive cases from Itanagar Capital Complex
- 10 positive cases are ITBP personnel who are returnees from Assam and all are detected from Quarantine Facility
- 8 positive cases are detected from Naharlagun ( 3 from A sector, 1 from Model Village, 1 from Prem Nagar, 1 from E-sector , 1 from D Sector, and 1 from Polo Colony)
- 4 positive cases are Health Care Workers detected (TRIHMS-2 and DHS-2).
Four cases from ICC are having mild symptomatic and rest are all asymptomatic and being shifted to Covid Care Centre.
- Positive case of Changlang is returnee from Assam.
- Positive cases of Namsai are returnees from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.
- Positive cases of East Kameng are returnees from Bihar & Meghalaya.
- Positive case of Lower Siang is returnee from Rajasthan.
All are asymptomatic and detected from Quarantine Facility.
Today seven 7 positive cases ( from Changlang-3, Tirap-2, Namsai-1, West Siang-1) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.
A COVID-19 patient died at TRIHMS tonight. He was suffering from ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) and Type-II Diabetes. He was admitted in TRIHMS on 9th July 2020.