Arunachal reports 234 new COVID-19 cases from 21 dist, tally rises to 19192

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reports 234 new Covid-19 positive cases from 21 different. The number of Covid cases in the state stands at 19192. Out of 234 new cases 180 cases are Asymptomatic and 54 cases are Symptomatic. disclosed health authorities.

Among 234 positive cases , 65 are reported from Itanagar Capital Complex , 26 from Lower Dibang Valley, 23 from Anjaw, 19 from Lower Subansiri, 18 from Papumpare, 14 from East Siang, 12 from Namsai, 9 each from Changlang and West Kameng, 4 each from Upper Siang and Lohit, 6 from Tawang, 5 from Tirap, 4 from Dibang Valley, 2 each from West Siang, Siang and Upper Subansiri, 1 each from Lepparada, Pakke Kessang, Lower Siang and Kamle.

Meanwhile, As on 4th May 2021, total 1632 cases are active, 17501 363 patient has been cured and discharged, and 59 patient died, since the beginning of Pandemic.