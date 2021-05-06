Arunachal reports 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 19634

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday reports 222 new Covid-19 positive cases from 21 different. The number of Covid cases in the state stands at 19634. Out of 222 new cases 146 cases are Asymptomatic and 76 cases are Symptomatic. disclosed health authorities.

Among 222 positive cases , 62 are reported from Itanagar Capital Complex , 26 from Lower Dibang Valley, 19 from Namsai, 13 each from Lower Subansiri and Papumpare, 11 each from Lower Siang and West Kameng, 10 from East Siang, 9 each from Anjaw, Changland, and Tawang, 8 from Lohit, 6 from Upper Subansiri, 4 from West Siang, 3 each from Tirap and Dibang Valley, 2 from Leparada, 1 each from Kra Daadi, East Kameng, Shi Tomi, and Kamle district.

Meanwhile, As on 6th May 2021, total 1858 cases are active, 17717 patient has been cured and discharged, and 59 patient died, since the beginning of Pandemic.