Arunachal reports 220 new COVID-19 cases from 17 dist, tally rises to 18958

ITANAGAR- On Monday, 220 fresh Covid-19 positive cases has been reported from 17 different district in Arunachal Pradesh. The number of Covid cases in the state stands at 18958. Out of 220 new cases 145 cases are Asymptomatic and 75 cases are Symptomatic. disclosed health authorities.

Among 220 positive cases , 88 are reported from Itanagar Capital Complex , 22 from Lower Dibang Valley, 20 from West Kameng, 17 from East Siang, 13 from Lower Subansiri, 11 from Papumpare 9from Lohit , 7 from Changlang, 6 each from Tirap and Anjaw, 5 From Namsai, 4 from Leparada, 3 each from Upper Siang, East Kameng and Tawang, 2 from West Siang and 1 from Longding.

Meanwhile, As on today ( 3rd May 2021 ) 1536 cases are active, 17363 ( including 90 on Monday) patient has been cured and discharged, and 59 patient died, since the negning of Pandemic.