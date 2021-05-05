Arunachal reports 220 fresh COVID-19 cases from 22 dist, tally rises to 19412

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reports 220 new Covid-19 positive cases from 22 different. The number of Covid cases in the state stands at 19412. Out of 220 new cases 172 cases are Asymptomatic and 48 cases are Symptomatic. disclosed health authorities.

Among 220 positive cases , 64 are reported from Itanagar Capital Complex , 27 from Lower Dibang Valley, 20 from Lower Subansiri , q5 each from Anjaw and West Kameng, 11 from Changlang, 9 from Lower Siang, 8 from Namsai, 7 from East Siang, 6 each from Lohit, Tawang, Papumpare, 5 each from Dibang Valley, Tirap, West Siang, 3 from Upper Subansiri, 2 each from East Kameng and Leparada, 1 each from Pakke Kessang, Kra Daadi, Kamle and Longding

Meanwhile, As on 5th May 2021, total 1776 cases are active, 17577 patient has been cured and discharged, and 59 patient died, since the beginning of Pandemic.