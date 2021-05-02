Arunachal reports 217 new COVID-19 cases, Active cses 1387

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh”s COVID-19 tally mounted to 18,636 as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 217 new cases on Sunday, a health official said.

The state”s death toll remained unchanged at 59 as no fresh fatality was reported, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region registered the highest number of new cases at 100, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (18) and Changlang (15).

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,387 active cases, he said.

At least 56 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 17,190, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients stands at 92.25 per cent, while the positivity rate is 7.44 per cent.

The Capital Complex region — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas — has the highest number of active cases at 383, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (310) and West Kameng (108).

The state has so far tested over 4.57 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 3,463 on Saturday, the official said.