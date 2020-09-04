Arunachal reports 201 fresh Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported, 201 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 04 Sep 2020, including 32 personnel’s of Central Para Military Forces, and 5 personnel’s of Arunachal Pradesh Police, a health department report said.The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 4775.

Fifty Six of the 201 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 42 from est Siang, 17 from Papumpare, 16 from West Kameng, 13 from Tawang, 10 from Upper Subansir, 9 each from Changlang and Lower Dibang Valley, 6 from Lohit, 5 each from Longding and East Siang, 4 from Lower Subansiri, 2 each from Tirap and Leparada, 1 eah from Namsai, Shi Yomi, Kra daadi, Lower Siang and Upper Siang.

All barring 15 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 113 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1380 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 518 ) West Kameng ( 4015 ).

Of the 4775 cases, 1487 are active while 3280 people have recovered and 8 patients have died, adding 180372 samples have been tested so far.