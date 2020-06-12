ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal reports 20 new Covid-19 cases, total cases reach at 87

All the cases have been detected from Facilities quarantines and all are asymptomatic. All are shifted to Covid Care Centre.

June 13, 2020
Itanagar-  Today, 20 new COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported, taking the total cases in Arunachal Pradesh to 87, with 83 active cases and 4 recovered.

Today 20- COVID-19 positive cases are reported from all over Arunachal Pradesh. Among 20 positive cases,  13 cases are from Changlang, 6 from East Siang  and 1 from Namsai.

Two cases of East Siang are detected from the CCC, While the Changlang cases have returned from Delhi, Noida U.P and Haryana.   Cases from East Siang have returned from Noida (U.P) and Assam, and case from Namsai returned from Chennai and  Tamil Nadu.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh.

Districts Active Covid + Discharged
Capital Complex 5 2
Changlang 55 X
East Siang 9 X
Lohit 2 1
Longding 1 x
Lower Dibang Valley 1 X
Namsai 3 X
Tawang 1 X
Tirap 1 X
Upper Siang 1 X
West Siang 1 X
Pakke Kessang X 1
West Kameng 3 x
Total 83 4
Nos of Total cases in Arunachal Pradesh –  87

