Arunachal reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 252

Itanagar- Today 20 fresh Covid-19 positive cases has been reported in Arunachal Pradesh. The number of Covid cases in the state stands at 252. However, till now 75 people were discharged, reducing the number of active cases, as on 3rd July 2020, disclosed health authorities.

Among today’s ‘20’ COVID-19 positive cases, 6 are reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 6 from Changlang and 8 from West Kameng.

Positive cases of ICC have returned from Assam (5) & Bihar (1). Positive cases of Changlang have returned from Tamil Nadu (3), Uttar Pradesh (2) Haryana (1). and Positive cases of West Kameng have returned from Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra (2), West Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana.

All the cases have been detected from Facility Quarantine. 16 cases are asymptomatic while ‘4’ cases are having mild symptoms of COVID-19 and they are in the DCHC in military hospital.

On the other hand , today ‘4’ positive cases from (Changlang-3, West Kameng-1)) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

All the primary contacts of the two positive cases detected at SQF, Lekhi on 29/06/2020 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, As on today ( 3rd July, 2020 ) active cases are 176, 75 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.