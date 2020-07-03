ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 252

16 cases are asymptomatic while ‘4’ cases are having mild  symptoms of COVID-19

July 4, 2020
0 1 minute read
Arunachal reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 252

Itanagar- Today 20 fresh Covid-19 positive cases has been reported in Arunachal Pradesh. The number of Covid cases  in the state stands at 252. However, till now 75 people were discharged, reducing the number of active cases, as on 3rd July 2020, disclosed health authorities.

Among today’s  ‘20’ COVID-19 positive cases,  6 are reported from  Itanagar Capital Complex, 6 from Changlang and  8 from West Kameng.

Positive cases of ICC have returned from Assam (5) & Bihar (1). Positive cases of Changlang have returned from Tamil Nadu (3), Uttar Pradesh (2) Haryana (1).  and Positive cases of West Kameng have returned from Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra (2), West Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana.

All the cases have been detected from Facility Quarantine. 16 cases are asymptomatic while ‘4’ cases are having mild  symptoms of COVID-19 and they are in the DCHC in military hospital.

On the other hand , today ‘4’ positive cases from (Changlang-3, West Kameng-1)) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

All the primary contacts of the two positive cases detected at SQF, Lekhi on 29/06/2020 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, As on today ( 3rd July, 2020 )  active cases are 176,  75 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.

Districts Active Covid + Discharged Death
Capital Complex 81 8 x
Changlang 52 37 x
East Siang x 10 x
Leparada 1 x x
Lohit 1 3 x
Longding 3 1 x
Lower Dibang Valley 1 2 x
Lower Siang 3 X x
Namsai 10 3 x
Pakke Kessang X 1 x
Tawang 1 X x
Tirap 1 2 x
Upper Siang x 1 x
West Kameng 21 6 1
West Siang 1 1 x
Total 176 75 01
Nos of Total cases in Arunachal Pradesh –  252

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close