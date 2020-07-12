Arunachal
Arunachal reports 19 fresh COVID-19 cases including health care workers
Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported nineteen (19) fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, 12 July, including three health workers, taking the infection tally to 360. Among these 19 new cases, 11 cases are found in Itanagar Capital Complex, 7 cases are from Changlang and 1 case is from Namsai.
- Positive cases of Changlang are returnees from Uttar Pradesh (5), Tamil Nadu (2).
- Positive case of Namsai is returnee from Tamil Nadu and detected from quarantine facility.
From Itanagar Capital Complex
- 6 positive cases are detected from Naharlagun, ( E-Sector -2, C-Sector-1, Dokum colony-1, PapuNallah-1 and Near Hotel Donyi Polo Ashoka, Itanagar-1.
- 2 positive cases from are detected from Naharlagun, who are primary contact of previously positive health care worker.
- 3 cases detected are health care workers at UPHC, Itanagar -2 & TRIHMS-1.
- 1 case from Itanagar Capital Complex is symptomatic and rest are all asymptomatic.
Among these 11 cases, 4 cases are shifted to TRIHMS and 7 cases shifted to state Quarantine Facility at Lekhi .
Today ‘13’ positive cases from (Changlang-2, West Kameng-4 & ICC-7) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.