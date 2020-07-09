ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal reports 15 fresh Covid-19 cases, total tally rises to 302

All are detected from QF, asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Itanagar-  Arunachal Pradesh reported Fifteen (15)  fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday, 9 July, taking the infection tally to 302.  Among these 15 new cases, 7 cases are from  Changlang , 5 cases are from Lower Subansiri , 2 cases are from Leparada and 1 case is found in Itanagar Capitak Complex.

Positive cases of Changlang are returnees from Karnataka (4), Bihar, Uttar Pradesh & Assam.  Positive cases of Lower Subansiri are returnees from Karnataka (3) & Bihar (2).  Positive case of Leparada is returnee from Manipur,

The positive case from Itanagar Capital Complex is detected from State Quarabtine Facility,  at Lekhi, who is a primary contact of one earlier positive frontline worker detect from SQF,Lekhi.

Today ‘11’ positive cases (Changlang-3, Namsai-1, Tirap-1 & Itanagar Capital Complex-6) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Sample collection and testing by COVID-19 of the contacts of the positive COVID-19 cases yesterday for the three sectors (E,F & C) shall be conducted from tommorow.

