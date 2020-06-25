ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal reports 12 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 172

As on today active cases are 129,  42 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.

June 26, 2020
0 1 minute read
Arunachal reports 12 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 172

Itanagar-   Today, twelve (12 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Namsai,  Itanagar Capital Complex, Changlang & East Siang districts taking the total tally to 172, as on 25th June 2020, disclosed health authorities.

Among  today’s 12  COVID-19 positive cases,   6 cases are reported from Namsai,  4 from Itanagar Capital Complex, and 1 each from Changlang  & East Siang.

 The Namsai positive cases have returned from Tamil Nadu, cases from Itanagar Capital Complex  have returned from West Bengal (1), Uttar Pradesh (1) Uttrakhand (1), Rajasthan (1), case from Changlang is a returnee from Uttar Pradesh & case from East Siang is a returnee from Assam.

All the cases have been detected from Facitilities Quarantines and all are asymptomatic. All of them  has been shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Today ‘4’ positive cases from (Changlang District -2, East Saing -1 & Lower Dibang Valley-1) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring

Meanwhile, As on today active cases are 129,  42 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on 24/06/2020 at 10:30 pm 

Districts Active Covid + Discharged Death
Capital Complex 34 8 x
Changlang 59 18 x
East Siang 5 5 x
Leparada 1 x x
Lohit 2 2 x
Longding 3 1 x
Lower Dibang Valley 1 2 x
Lower Siang 1 X x
Namsai 8 2 x
Pakke Kessang X 1 x
Tawang 1 X x
Tirap 2 1 x
Upper Siang x 1 x
West Kameng 12 x 1
West Siang 0 1 x
Total 129 42 01
Nos of Total cases in Arunachal Pradesh –  172  

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close