Arunachal reports 12 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 172

Itanagar- Today, twelve (12 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Namsai, Itanagar Capital Complex, Changlang & East Siang districts taking the total tally to 172, as on 25th June 2020, disclosed health authorities.

Among today’s 12 COVID-19 positive cases, 6 cases are reported from Namsai, 4 from Itanagar Capital Complex, and 1 each from Changlang & East Siang.

The Namsai positive cases have returned from Tamil Nadu, cases from Itanagar Capital Complex have returned from West Bengal (1), Uttar Pradesh (1) Uttrakhand (1), Rajasthan (1), case from Changlang is a returnee from Uttar Pradesh & case from East Siang is a returnee from Assam.

All the cases have been detected from Facitilities Quarantines and all are asymptomatic. All of them has been shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Today ‘4’ positive cases from (Changlang District -2, East Saing -1 & Lower Dibang Valley-1) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring

Meanwhile, As on today active cases are 129, 42 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on 24/06/2020 at 10:30 pm