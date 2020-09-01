Arunachal reports 100 fresh Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 100 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 1st Sep 2020, taking the number of active patients to 1226, and total positive cases all over state to 4212, a health department report said.

Thirty five of the 100 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 14 from Papumpare, 10 from Changlang, 7 from East Kameng, 6 from East Siang, 5 each from West Kameng, Anjaw and Tawang, 4 from Upper Siang, 3 from Tirap, 1 each from Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, West Siang, Kra Dadi, Kurung Kumey and Lohit

All barring 16 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 94 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1247 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 477 ) West Kameng ( 372 ).

Of the 4212 cases, 1226 are active while 2979 people have recovered and 7 patients have died, and 170445 samples have been tested so far.