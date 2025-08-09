Arunachal Remembers Former CM Kalikho Pul on His 9th Death Anniversary

ITANAGAR– Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday paid heartfelt tributes to former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul on his ninth death anniversary, with family, friends, and admirers recalling his humility, vision, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the state.

Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, wife of the late leader, described him as a “true son of Arunachal Pradesh” whose life was defined by resilience, compassion, and a deep commitment to justice. “Though nine years have passed, the pain of his absence remains as deep as the day he left us,” she said in an emotional message.

She recounted his journey from humble beginnings to the highest office of the state, noting his efforts to reach the remotest corners, give voice to the unheard, and bring hope to those in need. “He was my greatest pillar of strength—a leader who touched countless lives with humility, generosity, and a vision for a better future,” she added, vowing to carry forward his legacy.

In Anjaw district, his birthplace, a solemn ceremony marked the occasion, where floral tributes were offered by family members, well-wishers, government officials, and members of the public. Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin praised Pul as “a visionary leader with a clear vision for a developed Arunachal Pradesh,” highlighting his inclusive governance style.

The event, attended by Superintendent of Police Anurag Dwivedi, SDO Hawai Dakli Gara, and community leaders, was both a memorial and a reaffirmation of Pul’s ideals of compassion, integrity, and unity.

Kalikho Pul, who briefly served as Chief Minister in 2016, passed away in August the same year, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire many across the state.