Arunachal: Reh Festival celebrated at Anini

ANINI- Dibang Valley district on Sunday celebrated the Reh Festival, the most significant cultural festival of the Idu Mishmi community, at Anini amid traditional rituals, cultural performances, and large public participation.

The celebrations were attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Member of Parliament Tapir Gao, ministers, MLAs, senior officials, and members of the local community. Bollywood playback singers Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan also joined the celebrations.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated 14 developmental projects in the district and laid the foundation stone for the 2 MW Ange Water Micro Hydel Station. The Cabinet, which convened at Anini under the Cabinet Aapke Dwar programme, also announced several people-centric initiatives for Dibang Valley.

Among the key announcements were the establishment of a High Altitude Medicinal Plant Research Centre and a High Altitude Trout Hatchery at Anini. Officials said feasibility studies for both projects would be completed within three months.

Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta assured full administrative support for the district’s development and stressed the importance of regulated and sustainable tourism. He highlighted the need for a comprehensive tourism master plan, restrictions on plastic usage, and improved wastewater management to protect the fragile ecosystem of the region.

Extending greetings to the Idu Mishmi community, the Chief Minister highlighted the community’s deep cultural and spiritual connection with nature and noted the importance of preserving indigenous traditions alongside development.

The three-day Reh Festival, being celebrated from February 1 to 3, is observed centrally at Anini as well as in villages across Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, and Lohit districts.

Local MLA Mopi Mihu, the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, officers of the Indian Army and ITBP, Heads of Departments, and other officials were also present during the celebrations.