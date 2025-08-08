ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal; Refresher Training Strengthens Roles of Gaon Buras and Head Gaon Buras in Ziro

The initiative aimed to enhance their understanding of both traditional and statutory duties, ensuring more effective governance at the grassroots level.

Last Updated: 08/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal; Refresher Training Strengthens Roles of Gaon Buras and Head Gaon Buras in Ziro

ZIRO-  The District Administration of Lower Subansiri conducted a one-day refresher training programme today for Gaon Buras (GBs), Gaon Buris, and their respective heads at Abotani Hall, Ziro.

The initiative aimed to enhance their understanding of both traditional and statutory duties, ensuring more effective governance at the grassroots level.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Delivering the keynote address, SDO Mrs Rani Perme highlighted the Gaon Buras’ pivotal role as the bridge between government authorities and local communities. She commended their contributions and urged them to continue serving with dedication, integrity, and impartiality.

Also Read- Har Ghar Tiranga & Har Ghar Swachhata Campaigns Kick Off in Ziro Ahead of Independence Day

The training featured resource persons from the District Administration, Police Department, and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), alongside Advocate Duyu Chada. They delivered sessions on law and order, village administration, legal awareness, dispute resolution, and welfare schemes.

Among the key speakers were SDO Rani Perme, OC PS Ziro Inspector Millo Lalyan, and Advocate Duyu Chada, who encouraged participants to engage in open discussions and seek clarifications.

Also Read-  ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

The event also created a platform for GBs and Head GBs to share their field experiences, fostering stronger coordination between the administration and traditional village authorities.

Tags
Last Updated: 08/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: District Workshop on PAI 2.0 Begins at Yachuli to Boost Grassroots Governance

Arunachal: District Workshop on PAI 2.0 Begins at Yachuli to Boost Grassroots Governance

Arunachal: Empowering Tribal Yak Herders; Awareness & Technology Demonstration Programme Held at Chuna Grazing Ground, Mago

Arunachal: Empowering Tribal Yak Herders; Awareness & Technology Demonstration Programme Held at Chuna Grazing Ground, Mago

Arunachal: Tawang District Prepares for Three-Phase ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Ahead of Independence Day

Arunachal: Tawang District Prepares for Three-Phase ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Ahead of Independence Day

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Conducts 7-Day Vocational Workshop on Banana Chips Making

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Conducts 7-Day Vocational Workshop on Banana Chips Making

Arunachal Governor Congratulates Kabak Yano on Conquering Mount Kilimanjaro

Arunachal Governor Congratulates Kabak Yano on Conquering Mount Kilimanjaro

Arunachal: Basar Hosts NICRA Workshop to Tackle Climate Crisis Through Resilient Agriculture and Innovation

Arunachal: Basar Hosts NICRA Workshop to Tackle Climate Crisis Through Resilient Agriculture and Innovation

Arunachal: Lohit Hosts Motivational-Cum-Counselling Programme for NILP Volunteers and CBSE Teachers to Boost Literacy and STEM Education

Arunachal: Lohit Hosts Motivational-Cum-Counselling Programme for NILP Volunteers and CBSE Teachers to Boost Literacy and STEM Education

Arunachal: Protests Erupt in Harmoti After Woman Killed by Speeding Truck; Road Blockade Halts Traffic

Arunachal: Protests Erupt in Harmoti After Woman Killed by Speeding Truck; Road Blockade Halts Traffic

Arunachal: Limin Ingo’s Body Recovered from Yomgo River After Three Days

Arunachal: Limin Ingo’s Body Recovered from Yomgo River After Three Days

Arunachal: Lohit Hosts District-Level Science Exhibition Under Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan

Arunachal: Lohit Hosts District-Level Science Exhibition Under Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button