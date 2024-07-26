ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Refresher training imparted to Ziro GBs

Sixty Four ( 64 ) red coated gaon bura and gaon buris from the district attended the refresher training programme.

Last Updated: July 26, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Refresher training imparted to Ziro GBs

ZIRO- A one-day refresher training programme for the gaon buras and gaon buris of Lower Subansiri District was organized at the Sub-Divisional Office, Old Ziro here today.

Attending the programme as the chief guest, SDO Old Ziro Rani Perme appealed the HGBs and GBs to properly verify the official documents like ST, PRC, LPC and ILP forms before authenticating them and putting their signatures. The SDO also dwelt at length on the roles and responsibilities of the GBs.

Resource person Yachang Tacho, PI deliberated on The Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation-1945 and The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Court Act.

HGB and president of Apatani Gaon Bura-Buri Association Nani Hanya and HGB Millo Gambo also spoke on the occasion.  Sixty Four ( 64 ) red coated gaon bura and gaon buris from the district attended the refresher training programme.

