Arunachal: Reforms Commission Meets Officials at Yupia

YUPIA – The newly constituted Arunachal Pradesh Reforms Commission (APARC), chaired by Pramod Jain, convened an extensive review meeting with the Heads of Departments (HoDs) and administrative officers of Papum Pare district at the DC Conference Hall, Yupia, on Friday.

The meeting focused on governance improvements through departmental harmonisation, manpower restructuring, and reforms aimed at better service delivery for the people.

“Good governance begins with responsive systems and accountable institutions. Our aim is to identify grassroots challenges and ensure reforms directly benefit citizens,” said Jain while addressing the officers.

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

The Chairman reviewed key areas including grievance redressal, manpower shortages, online service delivery, officer accommodation, and timely fund allocation. He urged HoDs to route their suggestions and proposals through the Deputy Commissioner for further deliberation by APARC.

Member APARC Hento Karga highlighted the Commission’s commitment to fighting corruption, ensuring accountability, and promoting transparency. He also emphasised the need for training and capacity-building for local administrators.

Also Read- Universal Brotherhood Day Celebrated at VKV Nirjuli

During the interactive session, HoDs raised concerns such as manpower constraints, inadequate fuel provisions, and housing shortages. Circle Officer Amina Nabam delivered a detailed presentation on the district’s administrative structure and pressing challenges faced by officers in the field.

The meeting was attended by Ms. Ira Singhal, Secretary (AR) cum Member Secretary APARC, Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, ADC Tame Yajum, ADC Yame Higio, along with HoDs and other administrative officials of Papum Pare.

The Commission assured that inputs gathered would form part of recommendations for systemic reforms to improve governance in Arunachal Pradesh.