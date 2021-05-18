Arunachal records highest single day spike of 304 COVID-19 cases

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike of 304 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 22,106, while four more fatalities raised the toll to 85, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the number of active cases climbed to 2,346, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the 304 fresh cases, 267 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 22 with the help of RT-PCR and 15 via TrueNat, Jampa said, adding that 123 people were found to have developed symptoms.

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 89, followed by Changlang at 33, Tawang at 27 East Siang at 21 and Namsai at 19.

Of the four deaths, one each was registered in East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Upper Subansiri and Lohit.

At least 214 people recuperated from the disease since Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,675.

The recovery rate stands at 89 per cent and the positivity rate at 7.22 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas — has the highest number of active cases at 611, followed by Changlang at 204, Lohit at 184 and Lower Dibang Valley at 168.

As many as 5,06,975 samples have been tested thus far, including 4,208 on Monday, the SSO added.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 3,10,761 people have been inoculated so far in the state, including, 3,674 people in the age group of 18-44 years.

The administration on Monday imposed a 14-day curfew in the Capital Complex Region with immediate effect, after several people were seen flouting COVID-19 norms. ( PTI )