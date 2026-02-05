Arunachal Records GSDP, Infrastructure Growth: CM

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday highlighted what he described as major economic and governance achievements of the state government while participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The motion was moved by Mohes Chai, MLA from Tezu. During his address, the Chief Minister said Arunachal Pradesh had witnessed a 2.6 times growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), a fivefold increase in State Own Resources, and a 3.5 times expansion in road length over recent years.

Khandu also cited improvements in infrastructure and service delivery, noting that Hollongi (Donyi Polo) Airport in Itanagar had been conferred the Best Airport award by the Airports Authority of India under the RCS–UDAN scheme. He added that the state had been recognised as a Best Performer in the Startup Ranking Framework 2024.

Referring to governance initiatives, the Chief Minister said programmes such as Seva Aapke Dwar and Cabinet Aapke Dwar had strengthened decentralised governance by taking government services closer to citizens. He also acknowledged the Nyishi community in Kamle, Kra-Daadi, and Kurung Kumey districts for extending unanimous support to the Kamla Hydropower Project, which, he said, was cleared in a single public hearing.

On the health sector, Khandu informed the House that around 1.6 lakh families had been enrolled under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), with approximately ₹150 crore spent on the treatment of about 70,000 patients. He further stated that tourist inflow to the state had increased by 100 per cent and that Arunachal Pradesh ranked second in the North East in sports performance.

During Question Hour, Minister for Environment and Forests Wangki Lowang said allocations under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) were made to districts as per prescribed guidelines, responding to a supplementary question by Jikke Toko.

Minister for Urban Affairs Balo Raja clarified that the Itanagar Capital Region is not an independent district and continues to function under existing administrative provisions, replying to a query by Vivek Namcho.

Minister for Transport Ojing Tasing stated that grievances of District Transport Officers had been taken up and eligible officers were being granted financial upgradation under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme.

Minister for Rural Works and Education Pasang Dorjee Sona informed the House that restoration proposals for PMGSY roads damaged due to heavy monsoon rains in Nyapin were under process. He also said recruitment for the Government Engineering College, Tezu, was underway through the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The House later passed three Bills: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Arunachal Pradesh Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026; and The Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026.