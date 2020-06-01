Arunachal records biggest-single day spike with 15 more new covid-19 cases

BIG BREAKING- Arunachal Pradesh on Monday reported another highest single-day spike with 15 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19 ) reported all over state, taking the infection tally to 20.

” Rise in Positive #Covid19, 15 more positive cases detected, all are in Quarantine facilities being shifted to Covid Care Centre. Total Positive Active as of now is 19″ , Tweeted Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Rise in Positive #Covid19, 15 more positive cases detected, all are in Quarantine facilities being shifted to Covid Care Centre. Total Positive Active as of now is 19. — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Among today’s 16 news cases 14 cases are from Changlang, while 1 each from Tawang and Namsai.

The first patient in the state, a 31- year-old man from Lohit district, was discharged from a hospital in Tezu on April 16 following his recovery.

Meanwhile, The state Cabinet had on Friday decided to outsource COVID-19 testing to clear the backlogs in the laboratories.