Arunachal: Re-Sensitzation cum orientation training on Non communicable disease held

TAWANG- A two days long Re-Sensitzation cum orientation training on Non communicable disease and population Based screening for Medical officers, Health & wellness officers and ANMs of Sub centres concluded today.

The training programme was organised by Non Communicable Disease(NCD) cell Tawang in which 42 participants from different Health &Wellness centres, CHCs and PHCs of the district attended. Dr Tenzin Kunga,Gynaecologist, KDS dist Hospital Tawang, Dr.Namgey Dakpa MO Ayush, Dr. Sangey Thinlay DPO NCD Cell Tawang and Ms.Tsering Dolkar DPC NCD cell were resource person during the training session.

In the valedictory function of the training this afternoon DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, DMO Dr Wangdi Lama, Med Supdt Dr N.Namshum attended as Chief Guest and Special guests respectively.

Speaking on the occassion DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok conveyed his gratitude to DMO and Health department for giving this opportunity to interact and share his views with the Health workers. DC said the health workers are already sensitised, but now you should further sensitise the public at your respective posting place. Health workers profession is a noble profession in real sense, you bring smile on the grieving faces. District hospital Tawang has changed a lot in public perspective in last few years it is all because of sincere and hard work of all the workers.

Speaking on the sudden spike of COVID-19 Cases in Tawang in last one week he said we have to spread more awareness, We all have to follow the SOP issued by Govt from time to time. If the case increases in a particular village we can declare that as containment zone,to contain further spread. Screening at POE Jang will be strengthened and more strict screening will be carried out he added.

DPO NCD Dr. Sangey Thinlay informed the house that NCD were the main cause of comorbid deaths in Covid cases. He further said that11342 test has been done in Tawang District out of which 463 COVID -19 positive case were detected and cured presently Tawang there are 40 active case in Tawang.

DMO, Dr. Wangdi Lama, Med Supdt Dr. N.Namshum, SMO jang Dr. Rinchen Neema and Dr.T.Penjor SMO lungla also spoke on the occasion.

DC Tawang alongwith DMO later handed over computer and printer sets to different Health and wellness centres.