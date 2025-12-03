Arunachal: RDSS Review in Tawang Calls for Faster Smart Metering

TAWANG- REC Limited Executive Director (PMD–RDSS) Prince Dhawan, conducted a detailed review of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Arunachal Pradesh during a high-level meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Tawang. The meeting, part of his three-day visit from 2–4 December 2025, focused on evaluating on-ground progress and resolving implementation bottlenecks in the state’s power distribution reforms.

Welcoming the Executive Director, RK Sharma, Secretary (Power), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, acknowledged existing operational challenges but urged all implementing bodies to work cohesively to meet RDSS milestones. He stressed fast-tracking smart metering in all 42 identified towns of the state.

Deputy Commissioner Tawang Namgyal Angmo, IAS, said the review would help remove hurdles and mobilise departments for accelerated progress. She reaffirmed the district administration’s support in strengthening execution, citing the importance of improved public service delivery.

A detailed presentation highlighted district-wise progress under Loss Reduction (LR), Smart Metering (SM), and System Strengthening (SS). While notable achievements were recorded, several areas were flagged for urgent corrective action.

During the review, Dhawan issued several crucial instructions to intensify momentum across the state:

Speed up smart meter installation across all divisions.

across all divisions. Resolve technical and operational issues through close coordination among field teams.

Use review platforms effectively for clarity, timely escalation, and faster decision-making.

Strengthen inter-departmental coordination to avoid delays.

to avoid delays. Increase field activity while ensuring quality and safety compliance .

. Conduct regular virtual reviews with districts to maintain real-time monitoring and accountability.

Recalling his earlier tenure in Arunachal Pradesh, Dhawan emphasized his familiarity with the state’s terrain and logistical constraints, assuring continued REC support in both technical and administrative domains.

He reiterated that the RDSS is central to improving power reliability, reducing losses, and delivering better consumer services across Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Power Department, including:

Er. G. Lingi, Chief Engineer (Power), CEZ & State Nodal Officer, RDSS

Er. D. Tajapodia, Chief Engineer (Power), WEZ

Executive Engineers from various divisions, along with representatives of PMAs, PGCIL, TKCs, AMISP, TPQMA, and other implementing partners, were present. Officials from multiple districts joined virtually for a consolidated state-level review.

REC Limited reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Government of Arunachal Pradesh throughout RDSS implementation. Dhawan urged all agencies to adopt a mission-mode approach, ensuring timely and quality-driven execution of all components to build a robust and reliable power distribution network.