Arunachal: RCML’s Distributed Books on Idu Mishmi

The RCML has been extensively engaged in promoting and revitalizing the vulnerable and endangered languages of Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: May 13, 2024
ROINGThe RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) distributed its published books on Idu Mishmi language to DC, DDSE and Pen Drive Academy, Roing today.

Published by the RCML under the theme, “Iniya Ekobe Ahito Chicha Ahito Jichi”, the titles of the three books are Jomey (Action Verbs), Thru (Numerals) and Ambre Ne Praa-a (Animals and Birds). The main objective of these books is to encourage and aid the children of the Idu Mishmi community in learning and enriching their vocabulary in their native terminologies.

During the interaction, the Deputy Commissioner encouraged the team to come up with more comprehensive books in native languages intended for students of different grades by collaborating with the SCERT and the literary societies of the native communities.

The Principal of Pen Drive Academy, Dr, Rasto Mena expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the initiative taken up by the RCML research team. He also donated to RIWATCH library 10 copies of the books in Idu Mishmi language titled, ‘NGA’ published by the Pen Drive Academy.

Also Read- Hillang Yajik to represent India two major body building competitions

The RCML has been extensively engaged in promoting and revitalizing the vulnerable and endangered languages of Arunachal Pradesh. It carries out various programmes and activities to preserve and uphold the linguistic and cultural diversities of not only Arunachal Pradesh but also of the other states in Northeast India.

The Centre, as a part of its mission to promote and revitalize mother languages, has also successfully completed the first batch of its Certificate Course on Spoken Idu Mishmi Language.

